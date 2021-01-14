Globo stocks up on Candian drama

Brazilian broadcaster Globo has picked up a trio of Canadian dramas from transatlantic producer and distributor Entertainment One (eOne) for its Globoplay streaming service.

Nurses, Burden of Truth and Mary Kills People will be added to Globoplay in the summer. The deal, brokered by eOne VP of sales for Latin America David Hanono, also gives the streamer exclusive rights to all future episodes of the three shows in Brazil.

Medical drama Nurses was originally produced for Canadian broadcaster Global by ICF Films and eOne, in association with Corus Entertainment, with finance from the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film/Video Production Tax Credit.

It launched on NBC in the US in December and has also been sold across Europe, the Middle East and Australia by eOne.

Also for Global, Mary Kills People has been sold in more than 110 countries. Created by Tara Armstrong, the show is produced by eOne and Cameron Pictures, in association with Corus Entertainment. It centres on a doctor who has a side business as an end-of-life counsellor and also provides assisted suicides.

Legal drama Burden of Truth is an original series for Canadian pubcaster the CBC, produced by IFC Films, Eagle Vision and eOne. Series creator Brad Simpson exec produces alongside star Kristin Kreuk, showrunner Adam Pettle and Ilana Frank, Linda Pope, Jocelyn Hamilton and Kyle Irving.