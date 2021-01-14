Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Globo stocks up on Candian drama

Globo stocks up on Candian drama

Nurses debuted on Global last year

Brazilian broadcaster Globo has picked up a trio of Canadian dramas from transatlantic producer and distributor Entertainment One (eOne) for its Globoplay streaming service.

Nurses, Burden of Truth and Mary Kills People will be added to Globoplay in the summer. The deal, brokered by eOne VP of sales for Latin America David Hanono, also gives the streamer exclusive rights to all future episodes of the three shows in Brazil.

Medical drama Nurses was originally produced for Canadian broadcaster Global by ICF Films and eOne, in association with Corus Entertainment, with finance from the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film/Video Production Tax Credit.

It launched on NBC in the US in December and has also been sold across Europe, the Middle East and Australia by eOne.

Also for Global, Mary Kills People has been sold in more than 110 countries. Created by Tara Armstrong, the show is produced by eOne and Cameron Pictures, in association with Corus Entertainment. It centres on a doctor who has a side business as an end-of-life counsellor and also provides assisted suicides.

Legal drama Burden of Truth is an original series for Canadian pubcaster the CBC, produced by IFC Films, Eagle Vision and eOne. Series creator Brad Simpson exec produces alongside star Kristin Kreuk, showrunner Adam Pettle and Ilana Frank, Linda Pope, Jocelyn Hamilton and Kyle Irving.

 

olihammett
Oli Hammett 14-01-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:


COMPANIES:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Sky, eOne agree movie pact
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Tanya Shaw steps down as Shine TV MD BBC licence fee ‘least worst’ option TNT makes final visit to Animal Kingdom Globo eyes partnerships in Europe Can’t Stop to provide Sex (Re)education Julia Child drama greenlit by HBO OWN seeks relationship reality series Veterans Rios, Peraza to exit HBO Lat Am Bad Robot hires Agbaje for animation Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show 3BMG unveils int’l arm, Dutch deal ZDF takes on the SS with Cinecentrum Gold collars Vicar of Dibley retrospective Altice France, Kwanza seal distribution deal C+I meets Survivors with Denise Welch Escobar doc lined up for BBC Scotland Eccho Rights adds 8 Words to slate Frantic, No Equal adapt Powder Mage Singing with Legends picked up in France Globo stocks up on Candian drama Dynamic ventures Beneath the Surface

related content

eOne shows

more eOne shows

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows