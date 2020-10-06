Please wait...
Gigglebug, Zodiak track down Yellow Yeti

Zodiak Kids Studios France is in production on The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti

Helsinki prodco Gigglebug Entertainment and Zodiak Kids Studio France have been commissioned to produce a new toon by Disney and Finnish pubcaster YLE.

The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti is a show that unites YLE and Disney Channel EMEA in a joint commission for the first time, alongside Nordic broadcasters DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway and Sweden’s SVT.

Production is already underway at Zodiak Kids Studios France, part of Banijay, and Gigglebug for a launch in 2022. Zodiak Kids holds international distribution rights.

The concept was created by Gigglebug’s creative director Joonas Utti and CEO Anttu Harlin and co-developed by Zodiak Kids, Gigglebug and Disney EMEA.

Utti and Harlin will direct and produce respectively alongside Zodiak Kids Studios head of content development Gary Milne as creative producer. The exec producers are Benoit di Sabatino for Zodiak Kids and Harlin for Gigglebug.

The show is described as “an off-beat comedy series set in a quirky little town above the Arctic Circle, where it is winter all-year round and monsters are strictly forbidden.”

“The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti is a top comedy IP we have been successfully developing with Gigglebug and Disney EMEA for a couple of years. We are so proud to greenlight the production and give birth to this series with such quality partners all over the world,” said di Sabatino.

Ed Waller
Ed Waller 06-10-2020 ©C21Media

