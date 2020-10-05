Fremantle takes CNN’s First Ladies abroad

Production and distribution giant Fremantle has partnered with producer October Films to take international rights to a CNN documentary series about the First Ladies of the US.

Six-part series First Ladies profiles Michelle Obama, Jacqueline Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lady Bird Johnson and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Blending in-depth interviews, rare archival footage and cinematic recreations, it premiered on CNN last night and is narrated by Golden Globe winner Robin Wright, who played the US First Lady in Netflix’s House of Cards.

Harry Gamsu, VP of non-scripted content aquisitions, Fremantle said: “First Ladies tells the stories of six powerful women we all assume we know. This timeless series will give global audiences a fresh perspective on who these women were, what they achieved and the power they wielded.”

Director Kim Duke added: “There has never been a better time than now to explore the game-changing achievements of these remarkable women.”

The executive producers are Liz Bronstein, Chris Muckle, Matt Robins for October Films and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Lizzie Fox for CNN. The series was directed by Duke, Liz Mermin and Katharine English. Fremantle will handle the global distribution rights for the series.