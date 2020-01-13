Fremantle hires head of Lat Am scripted

Production and distribution group Fremantle has appointed Manuel Martí to the newly created position of head of scripted development for Latin America, based in Mexico City.

Reporting to Coty Cagliolo, Fremantle’s head of production for Latin America, Martí will be responsible for developing Fremantle’s drama slate in the region, securing and delivering commissions and building its scripted business there.

Martí was formerly head of development and international business at rival Lat Am prodco Polka. Prior to that he spent eight years at Turner International working as Latam’s original production director.

Martí said: “Latin American storytelling has a unique voice and a bourgeoning track record which, with a content powerhouse like Fremantle behind it, will thrive even further”

Cagliolo added: “It’s fantastic to have someone of Manuel’s calibre and expertise joining Fremantle. A true industry leader, Manuel is the perfect person to help us expand our scripted footprint in the region and help drive our ambition forward to produce more bold Latin-American drama.”

Fremantle recently acquired a 25% stake in The Immigrant, the independent production company owned by Camila Jimenez-Villa and Silvana Aguirre, secured a partnership with unscripted Brazilian prodco Mixer Films and hold a first-look deal with Oscar winner Fabula, with whom Fremantle coproduced La Jauria.