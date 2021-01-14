Frantic, No Equal adapt Powder Mage

Canadian prodcos No Equal Entertainment and Frantic Films are pairing to coproduce an adaptation of Brian McClellan’s Powder Mage fantasy novels.

Canadian writer and producer Joseph Mallozzi (Stargate, Dark Matter, Utopia Falls) is on board as showrunner and will write a one-hour pilot episode based on the book Promise of Blood.

Mallozzi and McClellan will exec produce alongside No Equal president JB Sugar and Frantic CEO Jamie Brown.

The Powder Mage books have sold 700,000 copies in English alone and have been translated into 18 languages.

The drama series will be set in the Nine Nations, a fictional world in which magic collides with 18th century technology against the backdrop of political and social revolution. At the heart of the story are Powder Mages, who gain magical abilities from common gunpowder.