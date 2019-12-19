France’s Média Participations staffs up

The production arm of French publisher Média Participations has made three additions to the executive team leading its production companies.

The prodcos under Média Participations’ umbrella are Ellipsanime Productions, Dargaud Media, Dupuis Edition & Audiovisuel and Ellipse Studio.

Caroline Duvochel has been appointed CEO of the prodcos following the departure of Maïa Tubiana in September. Since her promotion, Duvochel has appointed Malika Aït Gherbi Palmer, who joined the group in October, as director of content.

During Palmer’s career so far, she has worked at the Association Française des Cinémas d’Art & d’Essai and at the Greater Paris Media Centre.

In 2013, she launched the Louvre Lens Vallée, a cluster dedicated to creative and cultural industries. She was also previously director of Pictanovo, Pôle Images Hauts-de-France.

Meanwhile, Jules Garcia was appointed earlier this month to the newly created position of director of Ellipse Studio in Paris and Angoulême. Garcia began his career at Télé Images Production, before becoming director of productions at Zodiak Kids Studio and then joining Watch Next Media as studio director.

Finally, Julien Martin has been appointed as director of research and development and will join the team in February. Martin began his career in 2000 as R&D engineer on the 3D feature 3D Kaena. He then created the pipeline and production management system of the Franco-Canadian series Bravo Gudule.

In 2010, he joined Imaginatio as research engineer before becoming manager in 2014. In early 2016, Martin designed and developed DataShare, a collective investigative journalism programme in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.