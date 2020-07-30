Foxtel picks up eOne features

NEWS BRIEF: Australian pay TV platform Foxtel has picked up a slate of feature films for its linear networks and SVoD service from transatlantic producer and distributor Entertainment One.

Among the titles are Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book; Vice, in which Christian Bale played Dick Cheney; multi award-winning war film 1917; and the Renée Zellweger-fronted Judy Garland biopic Judy.