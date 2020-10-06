Fox links with Zaftig Films’ Requa, Ficarra

Fox Entertainment has entered into a broadcast first-look deal with Emmy-nominated writers, directors and producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

The writing, producing and directing team will develop series and direct pilots for US network Fox.

Greenlit programmes will be owned by Fox Entertainment and Requa and Ficarra will serve as executive producers under their Zaftig Films banner.

Their production partner, Charlie Gogolak, will also exec produce projects developed between Fox Entertainment and Zaftig Films.

Most recently, Requa and Ficarra directed the pilot and served as exec producers on new Fox series Next, starring John Slattery, which premieres today.

Ficarra and Requa are screenwriters (Bad Santa, Jungle Cruise) and directors (Crazy, Stupid, Love, Focus, Whisky Tango Foxtrot) who were nominated for a WGA Award for their debut film I Love You Phillip Morris.

They serve as directors and executive producers on the television shows This Is Us and Next, while recent credits under Zaftig Films include Smallfoot, The Sinner and Patriot.

Requa and Ficarra join a growing list of creators who are working with Fox Entertainment, including Denis Leary, Dan Harmon, Jeff Davis, Kyle Killen, Jermaine Fowler and Sarah Watson.

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said: “John and Glenn joining Fox Entertainment’s growing portfolio of talent further illustrates the value of our strategy to create innovative models that highlight our independent position in the market and empower our partners to do their best work.”