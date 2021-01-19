FilmRise, Night Media strike YouTube deal

US distributor FilmRise has struck a deal with talent management company Night Media to package and distribute content from the latter’s digital native YouTube creators across streaming platforms and broadcast television.

FilmRise will package and produce broadcast and streaming content from Night Media creator videos that have garnered millions of subscribers and views on YouTube.

Night Media represents nearly two-dozen digital native creators across genres including comedy, lifestyle, philanthropy, gaming, challenges and travel.

FilmRise will offer packaged content from YouTubers MrBeast, Preston & Brianna, Dallmyd, Matt Stonie, Unspeakable, Guga Foods and Azzyland. Seasons of MrBeast and Preston & Brianna are set to make their streaming debut this spring.