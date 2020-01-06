Ex-BBC exec boards Parade Media

UK-based producer and distributor Parade Media has added a former BBC executive to its board of directors.

Debbie Manners is a director at sports and entertainment investment firm Station 12, which holds a stake in Parade Media, and CEO of Field Day Productions.

Manners’ previous roles include CEO of Keo Films, chief operating officer at BBC Studios and Hat Trick Productions, commercial director at RDF Media and chair of TV and film production trade body Pact.

The exec began her career at the BBC, where she spent 17 years working in a number of business and commercial roles.

Matthew Ashcroft, CEO of Parade Media, said: “The depth and breadth of Debbie’s experience and reputation are second to none, and in the short time we have worked together it’s clear that we are a fantastic cultural fit and aligned in our objective to grow the business through key partnerships.”