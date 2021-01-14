Please wait...
Home > News > Escobar doc lined up for BBC Scotland

Escobar doc lined up for BBC Scotland

BBC Scotland has commissioned a feature documentary about a plan to assassinate infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, from Scottish indie Two Rivers Media and Salon Pictures.

Killing Escobar (1×90’) tells the story of Peter McAleese, the Scottish mercenary and ex-SAS operative who was hired by a rival drug cartel to kill Escobar in the late 1980s. Escobar was eventually killed by Colombian National Police in December 1993.

Directed by filmmaker David Whitney, the doc will receive its world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival on March 7 and its UK television premiere on the BBC Scotland channel later this year.

Killing Escobar received major production investment from London-based distributor Abacus Media Rights, which holds international distribution rights, and the National Lottery through Screen Scotland.

Mick McAvoy, head of factual at Two Rivers Media, said: “With no voiceover and by just using revealing interviews with Peter McAleese, some members of his team and even Escobar’s bodyguard, this film lets the people at the heart of the story give a unique and terrifying perspective into the murky world of mercenaries and cocaine wars, and shows how violence can shape people’s lives.”

Ruth Lawes 14-01-2021 ©C21Media

