ESB options English version of In Her Shoes

Endemol Shine Boomdog (ESB), the Mexican arm of Endemol Shine North America, has optioned rights to make an English-language adaptation of Colombian channel RCN Television’s telenovela In Her Shoes.

Leo Zimbron

In Her Shoes was originally broadcast in Colombia in 2006 under the title En los Tacones de Eva and has been adapted locally in Mexico as Por Ella soy Eva and in Russia as Think Like a Woman.

The English version will be produced for the US and Canada.

Leo Zimbron, head of scripted programming at Endemol Shine Boomdog, said: “In Her Shoes gives us the opportunity to take a very successful story and adjust it to current times, when its characters and message are more relevant than ever.

“This is the beginning of a solid creative relationship with RCN, to whom we are grateful for trusting us with one of their most valuable titles.”

Karolina Kaminska 24-07-2020 ©C21Media

