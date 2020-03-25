Eros Now picks NBCU content for English offer

South Asian OTT platform Eros Now is launching an English-language layer to its service called Eros Now Prime, and has struck a content deal with NBCUniversal International Distribution to populate it.

Eros Now Prime will feature over 2,000 hours of programming in English.

Under its first partnership with NBCU, subscribers will have access to shows including Will & Grace, New Amsterdam, Belgravia, Devils, Suits and Catherine the Great.

“With growing focus on regional language and local content to cater to the next billion user market, we are addressing users who increasingly view themselves as ‘global citizens’ and aspire to connect with places, people, and ideas beyond their locale. This will influence the persistence of English-language content, films, music consumption and networking on social media,” said Rishika Lulla Singh, chairman and CEO at Eros Digital.