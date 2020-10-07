EQ Media, Abacus launch Nazi docs

Transnational production company EQ Media Group and UK distributor Abacus Media Rights are launching two factual series about Adolf Hitler and the Nazis at this month’s virtual Mipcom event.

Both series will premiere on SBS in Australia, on the A+E Networks UK channels, on Sky History in the UK and on History in Sweden, Poland and Benelux this year.

The first series, Hitler’s Secret Sex Life (4×60’), distils the latest theories and insights into the psychology of the dictator and the whole Nazi movement. Each episode contains archive material from the Nazi era and interviews with historians, psychologists and sociologists.

The second series, How the Nazis Lost the War (6×60’), examines the poor decision-making, hubris and badly executed plans that belied the myth of the Nazi war machine and doomed them to their ultimate failure.

Jonathan Ford, MD of Abacus Media Rights, said: “This part of the world’s history is well documented but these series take a deep dive into intriguing and untold aspects that we just don’t know enough about.”