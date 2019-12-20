Epix greenlights Stephen King drama

US premium cablenet Epix has greenlit a 10-part drama series based on Stephen King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot.

The series is set in the 1850s and stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody as a family man who relocates to his ancestral home in Maine after his wife dies at sea. Upon moving to start a new life with his children, he has to confront the family’s sordid history and deepest secrets.

The series will be produced by Epix Productions, making it the first title produced by Epix’s in-house prodco. Donald De Line, Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi will serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Production is set to start in May 2020 with a premiere expected in fall 2020.

Michael Wright, president of Epix, said: “This series is an intense, absolutely terrifying reimagining of classic gothic horror. We can’t wait to work with the exceptional team of Donald De Line and Jason and Peter Filardi, along with our phenomenal lead actor, Adrien Brody, and of course, when it comes to horror, it doesn’t get any better or more masterful than Stephen King.”