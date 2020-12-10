Epic Storyworlds duo set up toon studio

Fledgling independent children’s content creation company Epic Storyworlds has set up an animation studio in Québec City focused on animated series.

Loomi Animation has been launched by children’s entertainment executives Steve Couture and Ken Faier, who set up Epic Storyworlds in July.

Loomi Animation will produce original content for Epic Storyworlds and its sister outfit Epic Story Media as well as third-party projects.

Louis Leclerc, formerly executive director of Pixel Québec, has joined as director of the studio.

Meanwhile, Guylaine Robidoux and Daniel Belleville of Montreal’s ToonDraw have come on board as consultants to support the creation of the studio’s pipeline for projects.

The first project Loomi Animation will undertake is Epic Storyworlds’ recent commission from Radio Canada, comedy-action series Dex & the Humanimals (6×11′), which will air on Tou.TV. The show is co-financed with assistance from the Shaw Rocket Fund, the Canada Media Fund and Québec City.

Loomi has received a funding grant from Québec City’s economic development initiative.

Couture is the founder and former CEO of Quebec-based digital entertainment studio Frima, which develops video games and produces animation for TV and film.

Faier is president of Epic Story Media and previously served as senior VP and exec producer at WildBrain (fka DHX Media), following its acquisition of Nerd Corps Entertainment, where he was president for over 10 years. He also bought DHX Media’s interactive division, which operates as a subsidiary under the name Epic Story Interactive.

Couture, co-founder of Epic Storyworlds and president of Loomi Animation, said: “There is a creative vibrancy and a wealth of animation expertise in Québec, as well as a global content ecosystem hungry for both original projects and support in executing third-party series.”

Faier, co-founder of Epic Storyworlds and Loomi Animation, added: “With over 20 years of working in the production of animation and children’s entertainment, it is with great pride that I am able to be a part of this new animation studio launching in Québec City.”