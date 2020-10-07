eOne’s Pony trots off around the globe

The new series from Entertainment One (eOne) based on the My Little Pony property has landed broadcast deals in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

Hasbro-owned eOne is launching My Little Pony: Pony Life (40×11’) this fall and into spring 2021 across what it called “a strong line-up of broadcast partners across most of the globe.”

The list of broadcasters announced by eOne today includes Turner in Australia and South-East Asia, Channel 9 Go! in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand and Mediacorp in Singapore.

European nets to take the toon include Sony-owned Tiny Pop in the UK, Disney Channel in Germany, Gulli in France and Cartoonito in Italy. The show has also gone to Spacetoon in the Middle East, Discovery Kids in Latin America, Discovery Family in the US and Corus-owned Treehouse in Canada.

The show will also be available on “selected digital platforms at a later stage,” according to eOne.

“Pony Life is a fresh and exciting take on a classic brand, and we are so pleased to be able to bring it to many of our TV and digital partners around the world,” said Monica Candiani, eOne’s exec VP of content sales at its Family Brands division.