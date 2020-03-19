Please wait...
eOne's Melling takes Great Point sales role

eOne’s Melling takes Great Point sales role

London-based distributor Great Point Media has appointed an executive from transatlantic producer and distributor Entertainment One (eOne) as VP of television sales.

Toby Melling

Toby Melling takes on the role from Nada Cirjanic who is leaving the company “to pursue other areas of interest.”

Melling was previously VP of sales at eOne, where he managed sales of content in French-speaking territories, Benelux, Africa and the Middle East.

Prior to that, he held senior sales positions at ITV Studios General Entertainment, Granada Television International and BBC Enterprises, amongst others.

In his new role at Great Point, Melling will be responsible for licensing film and television products internationally.

