eOne alum to lead StudioCanal UK

France’s StudioCanal has brought in a former Entertainment One (eOne) exec as CEO of its UK business to replace Nicola Shindler, who is shifting to a new role within the company.

Alex Hamilton has been appointed CEO of StudioCanal UK, reporting to group CEO Anna Marsh. He will join the firm on April 22.

Hamilton was most recently president, international, film and MD at eOne UK, with overall responsibility for acquiring and exploiting a range of feature films. Releases during his tenure included the Twilight franchise, 12 Years a Slave and Dallas Buyers Club.

He replaces Shindler, who has been named chief creative officer of StudioCanal UK. In this position, she will continue to develop UK productions for the company.

Shindler retains her position as CEO of StudioCanal-owned Red Production Company (Years and Years, The Stranger).

Maxime Saada, chairman and CEO of Canal+ Group and chairman of StudioCanal, said: “Alex’s experience and in-depth knowledge of the UK market are essential assets to accelerate the development of StudioCanal in its ambition of becoming a leader in the production and distribution of European films and series.”

Marsh added: “It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Alex to the helm of StudioCanal UK. He is the perfect fit, with vast industry experience, a passion for film, filmmakers and bringing top-quality content to the British audience.”