Endemol Shine India highlights fire tragedy

Endemol Shine India is working on a scripted web series based on Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy’s book Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy.

One of the worst fire tragedies in recent Indian history, it started on June 13 in 1997 at Uphaar Cinema in Green Park, Delhi. The book is a first-hand account of the fire.

The series will be helmed by Prashant Nair, the director behind Umrika and Made in Heaven.

Mumbai-based The Story Ink put together the project and its founder Sidharth Jain will be a producer on the series.

Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy fought for justice for 19 years for their children, Unnati and Ujjwal, who were amongst the 59 people killed in the Uphaar Cinema fire.

The book, written in the voice of Neelam, follows the lives of the couple after the Uphaar tragedy as they wage a never-ending battle against the owners of the cinema.

Abhishek Rege, CEO at Endemol Shine India, said: “We at Endemol Shine India are always on the lookout for stories and characters that will touch an audience at its core. At the heart of this story is the Krishnamoorthys’ determination to fight in memory of their children and lays bare their personal loss and struggle for closure.

“The loss of a child and the anguish of the parents who are fighting for justice on behalf of their children are difficult emotions and Prashant Nair was the perfect choice to bring this authentic, sensitive and hard-hitting real-life tragedy to screen.”

It is one of several projects that Story Ink and Endemol Shine India are developing and producing together.

Endemol Shine India is also currently creating Bombay Begums, written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, for Netflix in India.

The company is also working with Shekhar Kapur and UK production company Tiger Aspect to develop The Ibis Trilogy for the international market.