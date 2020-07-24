Please wait...
Elisabeth Moss to star in Apple adaptation

Elisabeth Moss to star in Apple adaptation

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale

Apple TV+ has ordered a thriller series based on South African author Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel The Shining Girls, with The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss set to star.

Shining Girls will be produced by MRC Television and adapted for screen by Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner.

The story is a thriller following a Chicago reporter who survives a brutal attack only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

Shining Girls will be exec produced by Beuke, Luisa and Alan Page Arriaga, as well as Moss and Lindsay McManus through their newly launched Love & Squalor Pictures prodco.

Also exec producing is Leonardo DiCaprio through his prodco Appian Way with Jennifer Davidson.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 24-07-2020 ©C21Media

