Eleventh Hour hunts Maxwell drama

Sony Pictures Television company Eleventh Hour Films has secured the rights to turn the crime podcast Hunting Ghislaine into a limited drama series.

The six-part podcast, written and presented by former BBC Panorama reporter John Sweeney for UK talk radio station LBC, focuses on Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of disgraced billionaire media tycoon Robert Maxwell and former partner of Jeffrey Epstein.

When Epstein’s life began to unravel, Maxwell vanished, only to reappear when she was arrested by the FBI last year. She denies six charges of enticing girls for sex with Epstein and perjury.

Sweeney examines her past and her part in the Epstein scandal. The podcast can be listened to on all major podcast platforms.

Paula Cuddy, Eve Gutierrez and Jill Green are on board to exec produce the adaptation, as are Chris Baughen and Robbie Ashcroft from content investor, producer and distributor The Story Lab. Sweeney will act as a series consultant and executive producer.

Eleventh Hour is the producer behind Amazon Prime Video’s drama adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Alex Rider novels.