Home > News > Eccho Rights adds 8 Words to slate

Eccho Rights adds 8 Words to slate

Love-triangle drama 8 Words debuted on Skai TV in 2019

Scandinavian distributor Eccho Rights has added Greek broadcaster Skai’s drama series 8 Words to its line-up for international distribution.

Produced by Make It Productions, 8 Words launched on Skai TV in summer 2019, when the first 224×45’ season ran daily in primetime, and is now in its second season. Eccho Rights will represent Skai at next week’s Natpe Virtual Miami event.

The drama tells the story of Odysseas, a free-spirited, passionate artist, and his brother Michael, an ambitious and ruthless politician.

The two are caught in a love triangle after Michael marries Iliana, the woman Odysseas is madly in love with. Yet family infighting is only part of the spiralling web of secrets, lies and conspiracies that all started with eight words, uttered long ago.

14-01-2021

