Eccho makes The Promise to Balkans

NEWS BRIEF: OBN in Bosnia, Pink in Serbia and BTV in Bulgaria are the latest broadcasters to have picked up Turkish romantic drama The Promise from Scandinavian distributor Eccho Rights.

The series, produced by Karamel Yapim and recently renewed for a third (250×45’) season by Kanal 7 in its homeland, had previously been sold into Poland and other territories by CJ ENM-owned Eccho.