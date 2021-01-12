EastEnders classics added to iPlayer

UK pubcaster the BBC has added old episodes of long-running soap EastEnders to its streaming platform iPlayer.

Fans of the soap can relive some of the most memorable moments in EastEnders’ 35-year history with a selection of iconic episodes now available to stream.

In related news, BBC1 has teamed up with BBC Radio 2 for a one-off musical-themed show.

Musicals: The Greatest Show will feature a cast of UK and international stars from the West End, US and beyond performing songs from musicals. Each of the performances are recorded remotely.

Hosted by British actor Sheridan Smith (Cilla), it will be broadcast as a two-hour show on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds at the end of this month, and as a 75-minute show on BBC1 and iPlayer in February.