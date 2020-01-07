Earth to Luna! lands on Condista in US

US pay TV broadcaster Condista has picked up the first five seasons of Brazilian preschool series Earth to Luna! from distributor Monster Entertainment.

Condista will air the series on its Spanish- and English-language service Kids Central in early 2020.

Targeting kids aged three to six, the toon follows a young girl who is passionate about science.

The series, which is a coproduction with Discovery Kids Latin America and PenGuin Animation, has been sold to broadcasters and platforms around the world.

Radio Television Hong Kong, Hopster, Azoomee and Discovery Kids in the Middle East and North Africa, TG4 in Ireland, CJENM in Korea’s English-language channel Gem and Minika in Turkey have all recently picked up the show.

It has aired in 96 countries on channels including Sprout in the US and Tiny Pop in the UK, as well as Netflix worldwide, excluding Latin America.

Season six, in which Luna and her family live in a space station, has gone into production recently and will be completed this year.