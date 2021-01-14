Dynamic ventures Beneath the Surface

LA-based distributor and financer Dynamic Television has added international rights to German thriller series Beneath the Surface to its sales catalogue.

Commissioned by German pubcaster ZDF and produced by Letterbox Filmproduktion, the series has already been pre-bought by Danish broadcaster DR. The 8×60’ series was filmed in Germany and Denmark and will premiere on February 7 on ZDF.

Created, written and directed by Friedemann Fromm (Weissensee), Beneath the Surface stars Thure Lindhardt (The Bridge, Last Kingdom), Lene Marie Christensen (Legacy, Small Town Criminals), Jan Josef Liefers (Tatort, Arthur’s Law), Jakob Cedergren (The Sandhamn Murders, The Guilty) and Katharina Schüttler (Generation War, Dogs of Berlin).

ZDF’s Wolfgang Feindt and Daniel Blum and Dynamic Television’s Jan Bennemann will executive produce the series.

Each episode shows the point of view of a different character trying to discover the truth about what happened on a tragic night.