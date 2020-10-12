Dogwoof runs off with Participant titles

UK-based factual sales outfit Dogwoof has added 19 feature documentaries to its catalogue following a deal with US media company Participant.

The agreement expands the longstanding relationship between the two companies and will see Dogwoof shopping the titles at Mipcom Online+ this week.

It covers recent films such as political documentary Slay the Dragon, about the fight to end gerrymandering in the US, as well as Victor Kossakovsky’s Aquarela and Ai Weiwei’s Human Flow, both of which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival.

The deal also includes Brett Morgen’s Chicago 10 and Food Inc, both coproduced with River Road Entertainment, and Lucy Walker’s Countdown to Zero.

It was brokered by Dogwoof head of sales Ana Vicente and executive VP of sales and distribution Krista Wegener with Rob Williams, VP of sales and distribution for Participant.