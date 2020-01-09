Please wait...
Home > News > DocuBay strikes film fest streaming deal

No Woman’s Land is among the titles heading to DocuBay

IN10 Media’s fledgling India-based streaming service DocuBay has agreed a content partnership with the International Film Festival Shimla (IFFS).

The agreement will bring IFFS documentaries featured in last year’s film festival, which took place in the town of Shimla in the Himalayan foothills, to the streaming platform.

These include No Woman’s Land, about women in a Himalayan village defying the laws that keep them from inheriting property; Behind the Bars, about how learning homemaking skills like stitching and baking help to rehabilitate prisoners; and Dan the Himalayan Ibex, which centres on a community of women determined to fight threats to the Ibex and help keep them alive despite hunters, poachers and a declining habitat.

DocuBay CEO Akul Tripathi said: “Working with independent filmmakers and film festivals like the IFFS reinforces our commitment to providing a platform for storytellers to showcase their work worldwide.”

DocuBay launched in August last year but is already present in more than 180 territories. It features 300 hours of documentaries, with one new doc added to the service every day.

