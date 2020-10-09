Disney’s Snyder to head Battat entertainment

The former VP of Disney Channel original movies, Fonda Snyder, has joined Canadian toy company Battat Company to head up its fledgling entertainment division.

As executive VP at Battat Entertainment, Snyder will lead the creative development, packaging and production of entertainment based on the company’s brands such as Our Generation, Li’l Woodzeez, Land of B and Glitter Girls.

Battat will look to Snyder to spearhead partnerships with family entertainment companies, animation studios, global broadcasters and streamers.

Over her career, Snyder has written, developed and sold more than 50 projects, including animated features, to DreamWorks, Warner Bros, Sony and Netflix, and TV series to Disney Jr, PBS and Netflix.

As president of Alchemy Ink, Snyder worked with creators including Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Berkeley Breathed, NYT bestselling authors Suzanne and Max Lang, Eisner Prize winner Brad Meltzer, Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner and The Jim Henson Company. She also created strategies for brands such as Raggedy Ann, Encyclopedia Brown and The Phantom Tollbooth.

Prior to Alchemy, Snyder served as VP, Disney Channel Original Movies and helped launch Technicolor’s IP development efforts. Snyder also co-founded Storyopolis, a franchise-oriented, family entertainment company financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

“Fonda’s appointment reflects our commitment to excellence. Her track record of innovation and success demonstrates a unique creative sense and keen strategic thinking, making her the ideal executive to build Battat Entertainment,” said Joe Battat, president and owner of Battat Company.

“To be able to curate my favourite writers, creators and artists, to work with exceptional animation studios worldwide and build compelling TV series, is a thrilling opportunity,” said Snyder.