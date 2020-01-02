Disney+ sets out 2020 vision

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Disney+ has revealed details of original and exclusive content due to premiere on the streaming service this year as it prepares to launch in additional countries.

The next 12 months are set to be key for The Walt Disney Company following the arrival of its direct-to-consumer service in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand in November last year.

The service, priced at US$6.99 per month or US$69.99 per year, is scheduled to arrive in Western Europe at the end of March, with the Mouse House aiming to have taken the service global by the end of 2021.

Disney+ is the streaming home of movies and shows from brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. By the end of its first month of existence, it had attracted an estimated 24 million US subscribers, according to Cowen & Co.

In 2020, Disney+ subscribers will see the return of Hilary Duff in Lizzie McGuire, Marvel Studios’ first original series The Falcon & the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, plus the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Muppets unscripted series Muppets Now.

It will also launch original movies Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, Stargirl, The Phineas & Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe and Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

Also due this year are docuseries Rogue Trip and Becoming, plus the second seasons of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home of blockbuster films from Walt Disney Studios including Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King.

Disney hired AMC Networks exec Chris Loveall to bolster the international programming team at the newly launched streaming service towards the end of last year.