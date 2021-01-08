Disney, Discovery alums unveil streamer

Former Disney and Discovery executives will launch a new streaming aggregation service called Struum in early spring.

Backed by a multi-million-dollar investment from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner through his Tornante Company, the platform will provide access to content from a range of partnered SVoD services via a credit-based system.

It has been founded by Lauren DeVillier, former head of product for Discovery Ventures, Eugene Liew, former VP of product and technology at Disney+, Paul Pastor, former exec VP of strategy, revenue and operations at Discovery Networks, and Thomas Wadsworth, former lead advanced product development for Walt Disney Imagineering.

Deals have already been struck with nearly three-dozen services which will provide access to more than 20,000 TV series, films and shorts.

More details of the venture, including a launch date and its specific SVoD partner services, will be unveiled in the coming months.

Joining the advisory board are Nancy Tellem, former president of CBS Entertainment and Xbox Entertainment, Ben Pyne, former president of Disney/ABC Television Distribution, and Donald Hicks, who heads global operations at Twitter.

The company is collaborating with investor Firstlight Media to build the platform from the ground up on Microsoft Azure’s cloud security technology.

Pastor said: “With the top-notch content and technology partners and a team of industry experts we are able to tap into, including Michael Eisner and The Tornante Company, our goal is to create a best-in-class aggregation solution for consumers.”

Eisner said: “With so much proliferation in the niche and specialty streaming landscape, there is a clear need for a resource that helps them seamlessly discover and consume content from these services. This is truly a first-class team that is leveraging their wide breadth of experiences and relationships to create a solution unmatched by anything else currently available that will benefit both viewers and streaming services.”