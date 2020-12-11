Disney alum Levine resurfaces at Moonbug

LA- and London-based children’s content company Moonbug has hired former Walt Disney Company executive David Levine as head of its studio arm.

Levine, the former VP, kids programming at Disney Channels Europe and Africa/UK and Ireland, will lead the expansion of Moonbug’s creative production.

Focusing on driving Moonbug’s IP expansion by taking properties like CoComelon and Blippi to new formats, markets and platforms, Levine will report to René Rechtman, co-founder and CEO.

Levine brings more than 20 years’ experience in the media and entertainment industries to Moonbug, which has been building up a portfolio of popular online brands since launching with the acquisition of Little Baby Bum in 2018.

Since then, Moonbug has raised US$120m in a funding round to support further growth and acquisitions, which have so far included Supa Strikas, CoComelon, Blippi and My Magic Pet Morphle.

During his tenure at the Mouse House, Levine was an integral member of the senior leadership team that built the Disney Channel brand and led all strategic and operational aspects of kids’ programming across Disney Channels Europe and Africa.

Levine oversaw the direction of original production and developed and commissioned shows including First Class Chefs, The Lodge, 101 Dalmatian Street and Evermoor.

He also launched and commissioned multiple seasons of hit shows PJ Masks and Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Additionally, Levine was responsible for spearheading LGBTQ+ inclusive representation in Disney’s programming, with LGBTQ+ characters and themes in commissions such as The Lodge and Best Bugs Forever.

Levine left Disney after 16 years earlier this year, a few months before the media giant’s linear TV channels Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD were axed in October.

Prior to joining The Walt Disney Company, Levine was VP at Ragdoll USA. He also served at The Itsy Bitsy Entertainment Company, supporting the Teletubbies franchise in North America and South America.

“David’s track record at Disney as a visionary executive specialising in children’s original content makes him uniquely well-suited to lead Moonbug’s creative, production and content strategies,” said Rechtman, a former top exec at Disney-owned Maker Studios.

“This is a key position for Moonbug as we look to expand our content offerings around the world and develop more IP that delivers fun, educational and relevant programming families love.”

Levine added: “Kids’ content is playing an increasingly vital role in early childhood development and now more than ever parents are looking for safe, inclusive, educational content they can trust. Moonbug is at the forefront of this transformation.

“It’s an exciting time to join the company and I look forward to building on our strong producer and studio relationships while also increasing the diversity and representation in our content and on our creative teams.”