Disney+ adds Frozen 2 three months early

Disney+ has brought forward the release of Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the platform as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Animated musical Frozen 2 will be available on Disney+ from tomorrow, three months ahead of its intended release on the service, with the Mouse House citing a need to provide “some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

Frozen 2 will be available to Disney+ subscribers in all territories where the service is currently available – the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The streamer is due to go live in the UK and Ireland later this month.

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said: “Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”

The Frozen sequel is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, having made US$1.4bn worldwide.

Meanwhile, the latest instalment of the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker, has also been added to Disney+’s offering ahead of schedule. The film was added to the streamer’s line-up late on Friday, having originally been scheduled for tomorrow. It has also been added to a number of digital stores for purchase, including Google Play, FandangoNow and Amazon.