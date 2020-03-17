Discovery unveils streamers in India, Japan

US factual giant Discovery is launching a streaming platform in India and adding an SVoD offering to its Dplay service in Japan.

Discovery Plus will launch in India next week, offering shows from 40 genres including science, adventure, food and lifestyle, and in eight languages.

The first show to premiere will be Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, before its launch on Discovery’s linear channel later the same day. The service will be priced at INR299 (US$4) per year.

“The consumer is spoilt for choice in the scripted content space but doesn’t have a dedicated offering in the unscripted space – a place we intend to fill with the launch of Discovery Plus,” said Megha Tata, MD of South Asia at Discovery.

Meanwhile, Discovery has launched an SVoD arm to Dplay in Japan. Dplay debuted last September as an AVoD platform, offering content for free.

It now offers two subscription packages: standard, priced at ¥750 (US$7) per month, and premium, at ¥1,080.

The standard package comprises more than 2,500 episodes of popular programmes without ads, plus a number of new programmes from Discovery Channel and Animal Planet.

The premium package has the same content as the standard plan plus unlimited access to new shows including the BBC’s Planet Earth collection and all eight seasons of MotorTrend that had not previously been released in Japan.

Dplay is currently distributing coupons for one free month of the premium plan to families with children, in response to the Japanese government’s decision to close schools during the coronavirus outbreak.

In Europe, Discovery has previously struck partnerships to launch streaming services, including with pay TV outfit Cyfrowy Polsat in Poland and with ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany, to set up Joyn. It also agreed a 10-year deal with the BBC for the UK pubcaster’s library of natural history programming with a view to launch a global on-demand product.