Discovery takes HGTV to Italy

US factual giant Discovery is expanding the distribution of its home and lifestyle channel HGTV in Europe, including a free-to-air launch in Italy.

HGTV will be available in Italy from February 2 and will join streaming platform Dplay in the country.

It is also launching as a pay TV channel in 11 Central European markets during the first quarter of this year, including Romania, Hungary and Serbia.

The channel became part of Discovery’s portfolio of channels following the acquisition of its previous parent, Scripps Networks Interactive, for US$14.6bn in early 2018.

HGTV launched in Germany and South Africa in 2019. Home, which Discovery acquired as part of the splitting up of UKTV, will rebrand as HGTV on Tuesday January 21.

HGTV’s international hit shows include Fixer Upper, House Hunters and Flip or Flop. HGTV focuses on five content pillars of the home: buying and selling, renovation, flipping, home improvement and dream homes.