Discovery, Pluto TV pick up GRB factual

Discovery, German broadcaster ProSieben and ViacomCBS’s AVoD platform Pluto TV have all acquired a number of factual titles from US-based producer and distributor GRB Studios.

In Germany, ProSieben renewed three seasons of true romantic crime series Wicked Attraction and licensed season six, while Discovery Germany acquired Untold Stories of the ER, marking the first time the medical docudrama will air in the country.

A+E Networks UK has picked up season nine of true crime investigation series On the Case, while Middle Eastern channel OSN has bagged six hours of Top Travel, showcasing luxurious international travel.

African pay TV operator MNet has acquired three docuseries, For Peete’s Sake, Mind Your Business and The Book of John Grey.

Meanwhile, Pluto TV has taken more than 225 hours of Spanish-language content.

Its new shows include Full Force Nature, Anatomy of Disaster, Animals Are People Too, Extreme Contact and Storm Warning; action programmes Fugitivos de la Ley, High Seas Rescue and Now See This; Untold Stories of the ER; and half-hour variety show Impact TV, featuring peculiar stories from around the world.