Discovery invests in Property Bros shop

US home and lifestyle network HGTV and parent company Discovery have invested in an online shopping platform created by the stars of HGTV’s Property Brothers.

Property Brothers is a real estate and home renovation series through which twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott help families find, buy and transform houses into their dream homes.

In 2018 the brothers launched Casaza.com, an interiors and homewares shopping site. HGTV and Discovery have now invested in the platform and entered into a deal through which the site will feature specially curated collections designed to appeal to HGTV viewers.

“Drew and Jonathan are proven tastemakers and experts with a special talent for identifying exactly what their fans will love, as evidenced by the enduring appeal of their series on HGTV,” said Jon Sichel, general manager of content acquisitions and operations at Discovery.

“We see this as an exciting collaboration and opportunity to further stretch both brands in new directions.”

The news comes after HGTV and Discovery signed a multi-year talent deal extension with the brothers in December.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav has previously championed a “view and do” strategy for his business where e-commerce and additional content is attached to popular Discovery network series.