Home > News > Discovery, Canal+, TV2 pick up 9/11 doc

Discovery, Canal+, TV2 pick up 9/11 doc

New York City firefighters on September 11, 2001

Discovery in the US and Canal+ Group in France are among the international broadcasters to have picked up a forthcoming BBC documentary marking 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Distributed by Keshet International (KI), 9/11: The Twenty-Year Anniversary (1×90′, working title) will air next year on BBC1, having been announced last month.

As well as Discovery and Canal+, the doc has been pre-bought by TV2 in Denmark, TV4 in Sweden and RTL in the Netherlands, with KI seeking further sales at Mipcom Online+ this week.

Produced by Top Hat Productions, the doc comes from Bafta winner Arthur Cary. It will provide a thorough reflection on and re-examination of the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

It will also include a parallel narrative looking at how the attacks changed people’s lives, with past and present interacting throughout the film.

Producer/distributor KI’s slate at this week’s digital edition of Mipcom features international dramas alongside other English-language factual titles and “Covid-friendly” formats.

Created by Gjermund Stenberg Eriksen (Mammon) and produced by Norway’s Monster Scripted and Germany’s X Film Creative Pool, Furia (8×60′) explores the violent and disturbing world of right-wing extremism.

Directed by Magnus Martens and Lars Kraume, the thriller stars Ine Marie Willmann as an undercover cop. It is currently being filmed in Norway and Germany for a 2021 release.

On the formats side, KI is taking Tedy Productions’ Can’t Stop the Music to market for the first time following a spring launch on Keshet 12 in Israel.

The singalong music gameshow pits two celebrity teams against each other to win a series of tricky musical challenges and puzzles, with viewers joining in on the fun from home via video.

Other quick-turnaround formats KI is relaunching this fall include Keshet Productions’ relationship reality format Singletown, which has recently been remade by Discovery in both Denmark and Norway.

Nico Franks
12-10-2020

