Discovery acquires Lat Am Golf Channel

US media giant Discovery has bought 24-hour pay-TV channel Golf Channel Latin America from Simple Networks and Fornaluz Productions, an affiliate of Inversiones Bahia.

Launched in 2006, Golf Channel Latin America offers viewers a wide range of premium golf content and coverage of PGA TOUR tournaments, including more than 36 exclusive live events.

The network is currently available as a pay-TV channel in 17 countries and also operates digital platforms.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed amount, comes after Discovery last year struck an alliance with the PGA TOUR that included the management of the PGA TOUR’s international multi-platform rights.

Discovery already operates digital channel GolfTV and owns magazine Golf Digest, as well as having an exclusive content partnership with US golfer Tiger Woods.

The GolfTV brand was unveiled in the US in late 2018 before the live and on-demand video-streaming service launched globally in January 2019. Discovery then bought Golf Digest in May 2019.

“Combining the forces of leading golf destinations such as Golf Channel Latin America, GolfTV and Golf Digest, in addition to Discovery’s extensive brand portfolio and reach, will create an engine for golf content that offers significant opportunities to build scale across every platform,” said Alex Kaplan, president and general manager of Discovery Golf.