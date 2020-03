DirecTV Go adds ViacomCBS channels

Latin American OTT service DirecTV Go has added five channels to its offering in a deal with ViacomCBS Networks Americas.

MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Comedy Central and Paramount Channel are now available to DirecTV Go subscribers in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Mexico.

Users in Mexico have additional access to a VoD content package featuring titles like Paw Patrol, Blaze & the Monster Machines, Comedy Central Stand Up, Acapulco Shore, The Handmaid’s Tale and Killing Eve.