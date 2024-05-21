Ellipse shapes new strategies to reach young viewers

Ellipse Animation’s Caroline Audebert and Lila Hannou talk about expanding across Europe and finding new ways to reach young audiences.

Paris-based studio Ellipse Animation, a subsidiary of Média-Participations, made a big start to 2024 by acquiring a majority stake in Italian prodco Studio Campedelli and launching a webtoons production arm in January.

Studio Campedelli is based in Milan and Turin and specialises in animated content. Prior to its acquisition it was already working with Ellipse on the series Versailles Unleashed, which is currently in production for France Télévisions, and on feature film Prendiluna, currently in development.

“What we want is to expand in Europe and we are convinced there is a lot of talent in Italy,” says Ellipse’s MD Caroline Audebert. “We want to increase our expertise in 2D so it’s a good opportunity for us to have Studio Campedelli on board. Anne-Sophie Vanhollebeke and Valeria Brambilla [who run Studio Campedelli] will develop their own IP for the Italian market and for worldwide audiences.”

As well as expanding in Europe, where Ellipse will continue to look for opportunities, the prodco is increasing its focus on webtoons, a type of digital comic that originated in South Korea. Ellipse’s new webtoons arm, which sits within Ellipse Studio Angoulême in the south-west of France, will produce animated series based on webtoons. The first project is based on writer Rutile and animator/illustrator Yllogique’s series Vertu de Saint-Cyr.

Last year, Média-Participations launched webtoon platform Ono in response to increasing demand for the format. According to Korea Creative Content Agency, France is the number one webtoon market in Europe and fourth in the world after Korea, Japan and the US.

In addition to adapting projects from Ono, Ellipse is looking to create its own original webtoons and adapt animated films and series from its catalogue to the webtoons format.

“Webtoons is a wonderful medium and we think there is a strong future for it in France,” says Audebert. “Production of webtoons is shorter than animation production, so it’s a way to meet the audience faster and see how a story works and if a show [based on it] would be good. After that, it could be possible to create 360º elements around the IP.”

Lila Hannou, Ellipse’s VP of creative development and strategy, adds: “Being part of a publishing group, we have very good bridges between different companies that work with stories. A story is a story – it can be published as a book, it can be a webtoon, it can be a piece of audio and it can be a cartoon. Talent can go from one universe to another and you can have very good stories in webtoons that can become shows and vice versa. So we see an opportunity for stories to travel from one world to another.”

Also last year, Ellipse appointed former Xilam Animation sales boss Morgann Favennec to the new role of VP of international financing. Favennec is working alongside Audebert and Hannou to secure international coproduction and pre-sales agreements for all series and feature projects produced by the prodco.

“We have many productions on our slate and it’s very important that our IPs travel worldwide. We needed to strengthen our team to access broadcasters around the world, and Morganne is finding different ways of financing projects so our shows can meet the audience faster and in the best way,” Audebert says.

In addition to Versailles Unleashed, which is about the friendship between a dog and wolf who live in the court of Versailles, Ellipse is producing season three of the latest version of The Smurfs and a reboot of classic series The Marsupilamis. Also in production is anime series Dreamland, which is being produced for streamer Animation Digital Network and is adapted from Reno Lemaire’s manga cartoon of the same name.

Meanwhile, Ellipse has 25 projects in development including preschool series Trotro & Zaza, non-dialogue slapstick comedy series Komodo No Chill and the sequel to feature film Yakari.

Over the next few years, Ellipse will continue seeking ways to expand across Europe where opportunities arise and keep producing five or six productions per year, including one feature.

“Knowing that the audience is moving with new ways to consume stories, we want to adapt to that and work on different mediums and ways of producing,” Audebert says, adding that Ellipse is also exploring more ethical and sustainable ways to produce.

Hannou adds: “We have this new generation and we are happy to be able to provide a new way to tell stories to them. We have big IPs and brand-new IPs that we hope will emerge across the world in the next few years.”