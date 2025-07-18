Simon Heath on making World Productions go round

From Line of Duty to The Bombing of Pan Am 103 by way of Vigil, Simon Heath has long steered the ship as CEO of prolific UK prodco World Productions. Caroline Frost meets a man on a mission.

Simon Heath says I’m catching him on a half-battery kind of day. He had his wisdom teeth out last week and that’s still giving him gyp, but Heath on half a battery remains an energetic presence, a tireless provider of facts, figures and ideas.

Memorabilia fills his London office, including posters, a Bafta and other awards. They are testament to the hit rate of one of Britain’s most prolific and consistent producers, World Productions, which this year turned 35.

The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Save Me, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Until I Kill You and Karen Pirie are recent titles on World’s slate. Its first series was 1992 police drama Between the Lines, and early successes included Ballykissangel and This Life, not forgetting the ratings juggernaut that was (and possibly still is) Line of Duty.

Best get that last one out of the way: is it coming back? Heath grins. In his 16th year as the company’s CEO, having been recruited by World founder Tony Garnett in 1997, he is used to dealing charmingly but obliquely with such enquiries. “It’s something we’re talking about.”

Would he like to see it return? “Yes, it’s a good show, and the passage of time leaves us with stuff to say; a lot has happened since those [season six] scripts were written in 2019.”

After its first three series, Line of Duty was upgraded from BBC Two to BBC One primetime; by the season six finale, 13 million viewers tuned in. What did Heath learn from that triumph? “Never underestimate the audience,” he replies. “It’s a complex show, with lots of elements, mystery and backstory, some of it quite dark. Jed [Mercurio, the writer] is constantly challenging the audience to keep up. That’s probably why the BBC put it on BBC Two initially, before it grew too big not to put on One.

“When we changed channels, everyone was saying, ‘You’re going to have to make the show simpler, change the casting,’ but I don’t think we changed it at all. It was a stroke of good fortune that we’d already approached Thandie Newton for the fourth season. The lead is always someone available or who’s watched the show and wanted in.”

Only to get bumped off within the first 10 minutes, in some cases? “Yes, we do that,” he says with another grin.

Heath’s elevated place, deciding the fate of some of UK TV’s biggest characters, is a long way from his roots in Birmingham. This, he says, was “working class, with one O-level in the family.”

Heath was originally set on a career in journalism but was also an avid TV viewer, particularly of shows like Brookside, Cracker and Our Friends in the North. He answered a job advert to be a trainee script editor for Zenith North in Newcastle and soon found himself learning the ropes on Byker Grove.

He subsequently came to London with presenter duo Ant & Dec (“they were PJ & Duncan then”), helping them make the jump to adult TV, before taking a fortuitous leap himself to World Productions, courtesy of Tony Garnett.

Heath met the veteran producer at his house in Bayswater, where the pair bonded over their Midlands roots. He gives credit to Garnett for guiding the formative decade of his career: “So many lessons. We often say here, ‘What would Tony do?’ He was good at demystifying everything. He hated pretentiousness and would always cut through it. And he hated awards. He felt you shouldn’t put creative people in competition with each other. He didn’t believe in auteurs, he was very much, ‘Drama is made by teams.’”

Heath’s World team includes 22 staff based in London, Wales and Scotland. He says the best part of his job is “when someone picks up the phone and says they want to make your drama.” He pauses. “It’s never quite a champagne moment these days for all the reasons around funding, but it’s still a result. The challenge is that you can never sit back and relax – nobody gives you a five-season order.”

Heath has had a ringside seat at TV drama’s evolution from the 1990s, when only four main channels meant “you were pitching to three people in this country.” Now, in the age of streaming and binge-watching, there are more prospects, but also “everyone wanting the next new thing. Trying to keep the loyalty of an audience season after season is really hard.”

He says he is “a commissioning agnostic” when it comes to landing his shows: “Wherever you go, there are different challenges. As someone who’s sat here for 27 years, the fact there are so many more places making drama these days is a positive.”

Does he worry about the fate of public service broadcasters in the face of deep-pocketed streamers? “I don’t worry about the content, because I think that’s strong,” he says. “The kind of shows they make and the way they speak to a British audience is almost irreplaceable. I worry about the funding model of advertising and the [BBC] licence fee – does that work, going into the future?”

What hasn’t changed is Heath’s eye for a good project. Asked for the special sauce, he describes “looking for that new idea or premise that immediately excites you, an element that feels unique.” He cites the recent police thriller Code of Silence, starring deaf actor Rose Ayling-Ellis as a lip-reader. “It’s a genre we know well, but you take that new perspective.” And Vigil: “A murder investigation on a submarine. It’s a heightened reality that the audience is prepared to engage in.”

What’s more important, writing or talent? “If the writing is good, the talent will come.” And what makes a good actor? “There’s a truthfulness of performance that I look for.” He quotes his mentor: “Tony had a saying: ‘The thing about acting, Simon… we know it goes on but we don’t want to see it!’”

As for the future of World, Heath is less interested in expansion than sustainability. He wants to continue “picking the shows we feel passionate about and we feel can get made.” He talks about pushing further into the regions and, specifically, opening a Birmingham office if it could be made viable, both with the right project and the possibility of backing somebody to develop their own local slate.

He has the right subject ready to go: “I hope to get made a story about the campaign for justice for those who lost loved ones in the Birmingham pub bombings of 1974. Everyone knows about the Birmingham Six [the men who were unjustly sentenced to life imprisonment for the IRA attack], but the families of the 21 victims still don’t know who planted the bombs. They don’t get the publicity they deserve. But there’s a script and we’re going to try.”

Heath wants to bring his creative journey full circle to the place where it all began: “I just want to support the city. I don’t think it has had a fair crack of the whip.”

