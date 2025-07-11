Silverback Films on making waves with Attenborough’s Ocean

Keith Scholey and Jane Hamlin of David Attenborough collaborator Silverback Films talk about the natural history icon’s new film Ocean and the importance of giving it a theatrical release.

It’s opening night for the new feature documentary from Silverback Films, Ocean with David Attenborough, and 40 or so people are gathered in a Reading cinema.

Teenagers slouch at the back while a child leads his grandfather to the front row, keen to see the 99-year-old presenter’s latest marine adventure. On a Thursday night, it’s an impressive turnout for a cinema that can struggle to draw half this number for a Hollywood blockbuster.

For Silverback Films, this is only its second feature since 2020’s David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet for Netflix, and it has been a triumph. The film, which opened on May 8, drew more than £570,000 (US$773,000) at the UK and Irish box office, the highest grossing opening on record for a nature documentary. It landed on National Geographic and Disney+ in June, when Silverback also attended the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, where crucial decisions were addressed around the banning of destructive fishing.

Keith Scholey, co-founder and co-CEO of Silverback Films, says: “A theatrical release gives a big cinema experience not only for the audience to enjoy, but also when you show it to world leaders and influential groups.”

The buzz around a BBC transmission might have lasted a day or two, “but this way you keep the conversation going, and that’s important,” says Scholey, “

A zoologist and photographer who worked his way up the ranks at the BBC’s Natural History Unit (NHU), Scholey formed Silverback in 2012 with Alastair Fothergill, a long-time collaborator from whom he took over at the NHU in 1998.

“When I came into the industry, people like me and Alastair were very dissatisfied with what people older than us were doing,” says Scholey. “We wanted revolution. Alastair became head of the NHU at 31 – now the kids were running it! – and at that time, this was quite common at the BBC.” In the 1990s, top executives such as Jana Bennett and Mark Thompson were still in their 30s.

Scholey and Fothergill – the latter produced Planet Earth and Frozen Planet for the BBC, both presented by Attenborough – left the corporation’s executive ranks for more hands-on production roles. A boom for natural history shows in the early 2010s kept them busy, and they brought in Jane Hamlin, another former NHU staffer, to produce projects.

“Initially, we were doing the shows under different companies, but it got to the point where we thought, ‘We need a brand here, because we’re growing and growing,’” recalls Hamlin, now chief operating officer and director of production at Silverback.

What began as five people in a small office grew to 200 at its peak. Now, the Bristol-based company is virtually synonymous with wildlife filmmaking in the UK and around the world, with credits spanning early Disney nature shows such as African Cats and Chimpanzee, via the BBC’s The Hunt and Wild Isles to, more recently, Netflix’s Our Planet series, Life On Our Planet and Secret Lives of Orangutans.

The productions look, and are, expensive and don’t lean into the gimmickry that is becoming more prevalent in natural history as producers scramble for new angles around animal behaviour.

“Our USP has always been that we do a few things well,” says Hamlin. “Historically, we have done things with big budgets for natural history, but that has enabled us to concentrate on those series and make sure they’re at the top of their game. We’re keeping ahead in the technology we use and making sure we attract the right people.”

BAFTA- and Emmy-winning wildlife cameraman Doug Anderson first worked with Fothergill on The Blue Planet, in 2001 and is a frequent collaborator with Silverback. He shot some of Ocean’s most memorable scenes, including shocking footage from rarely seen industrial scallop-dredging expeditions that obliterate the sea floor.

“Most conversations start with, ‘How do we get the most from this money on to the screen?’” he says, “and that’s a good place for any creative. I do work outside the company and I’ve enjoyed those shoots, but Silverback has been my creative home. I do my best work there.”

Ocean, which, astonishingly, marked the first National Geographic project for Attenborough, also represents a notable pivot for the company, which finds itself, like most natural history producers, grappling with an industry downturn that is transforming the field.

The film was funded by private donors, says Scholey, before streamer Disney+ came on board. “By raising money with donors, we had certainty and editorial control to make a film that otherwise might not have been made. We’re looking at all these different ways of, effectively, deficit funding.”

Much like UK drama, natural history has become increasingly reliant on international funders to plug the financing gap for blue-chip series that can cost from £1m to £2m an episode.

In the decade leading up to the pandemic, when there was a frenzy for natural history commissions, such funders weren’t hard to find. But in the last two years, as the distribution market has pulled back, the financial scope of many of these backers and appetite for wildlife programmes has reduced.

“There was too much made in the boom and too much of it probably wasn’t distinct enough. The audience was starting to fall off,” says Scholey. This combination of lukewarm ratings and high budgets has “precipitated a real change.”

The streamers have also played a part in the content squeeze. Many that over-commissioned natural history are now spreading the delivery of these shows over a longer period and freezing new commissions. “It has been a drastic downturn,” says Scholey. And Silverback isn’t immune to the mercurial nature of streaming strategies.

Following the success of Our Planet for Netflix, the company struck an output deal with the streamer just ahead of the pandemic. “That was brilliant, because we knew we were getting those commissions, so we then just had to come up with the ideas and put the budgets together,” says Hamlin.

Silverback is in production on its final projects for Netflix, but there aren’t any plans to renegotiate the deal when it concludes in 2026. In some ways, it’s a mixed blessing.

“I don’t know that we’ll do another deal, because you get restricted as to who else you can work with,” says Hamlin. “And in the current market, we wouldn’t want to restrict ourselves. It’s important that we’ve got the flexibility to work with whoever we decide we want to work with.”

For Scholey, a hands-on leader who is still integral to winning commissions, setting up Silverback for the future is mission-critical.

The company was acquired by All3Media in 2020 in a savvy business move that has helped Silverback weather the commissioning drought. “What’s needed right now to get through dark times is innovating where you get your money from, and how you use your money, and [All3Media] are very helpful with that,” says Scholey, noting that Silverback is cooking up some “interesting collaborations” with its sister companies.

Then, of course, there is the next generation of wildlife talent to think of. Attenborough is irreplaceable, but where are the new voices that will get projects funded when the national treasure steps down from presenting duties?

“We need new filmmakers in natural history in their 20s and 30s who are able to be off the leash, great young brains to say, ‘Let’s do this,’” says Scholey. “In natural history, there’s an inbuilt conservative way of thinking that’s probably not doing a good enough job with young people. Bring on the revolution!”

This article first appeared in the Royal Television Society’s magazine Television. https://rts.org.uk/television-magazine/issues