Plimsoll wades into shark-infested formats

Andrea Jackson, creative director for factual entertainment, and Karen Plumb, head of factual entertainment, at Plimsoll Productions reveal their plans for ‘shark-adjacent programming’ and marrying the natural world with comedy, cooking, dating and more, as their series Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters premieres on ITV in the UK.

Was Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters a show commissioned on its title alone?

Andrea Jackson: When we pitched it to Kevin O’Brien, our brilliant commissioner at ITV, it felt like it landed straight away, he loved it and he got it. It’s hard to find an idea more audacious but we think it’s a Trojan horse format – it’s got this shouty, slightly obnoxious title but baked into the show is purpose and an important message about the importance of sharks to the ocean’s ecosystem. It’s bringing an audience that wouldn’t ordinarily watch a traditional natural history series.

Karen Plumb: Kevin knew it was an ambitious format that really needed quality natural history footage to make it sing and he knew Plimsoll could bring that. Both Andrea and I come from a factual entertainment background, we were pitching somebody from a natural history department and pitching a hybrid of entertainment and natural history. He knew we could deliver because at Plimsoll we have the four different departments: adventure, documentaries, entertainment and natural history. That intersection where those departments cross over is a sweet spot for us. We call it ‘naturally entertaining.’

What were the origins of the project?

AJ: We’ve been mining that space where wildlife and entertainment cross over and we’ve talked about different kinds of animals you could do things with, be it polar bears, tigers or whatever, and we realised that sharks are an apex predator but one of the few you can actually get close to without getting killed. We could build a format where we take people out of their comfort zone and have them go on a journey of swimming with increasingly bigger species of sharks.

KP: We knew we had a good idea that was adrenalin-fuelled and during development somebody mentioned the anniversary of Jaws must be coming up, so we Googled it and usually what happens is you get an awkward number like 37 years, but bingo – it’s 50 years since the film. We knew we were on to something then. To get a commission you have to have a good idea, good time and good moment. With the sharks, natural history, factual entertainment and an anniversary we thought we had an exciting pitch.

What are the logistics of putting on a show like this?

KP: The insurance premiums were definitely chunky. The logistics were huge. When you go into new ideas sometimes ignorance is your friend because if we’d realised quite how difficult it was I don’t think we’d have ever taken it on. The cross-genre nature of Plimsoll helped because, on our side, we’re used to big teams of 60 to 70 people working together on a big entertainment show, so we knew how to do infrastructure for entertainment. And then we looked to our natural history partners for filming sharks under water. In the exec team we had a natural history executive, and a fact ent executive. James Smith, our head of adventure who also does natural history, looked at all the health and safety, knew all the top cinematographers and the boat team; on our side, we looked at hiring the top entertainment DoP, brilliant entertainment showrunner, and worked in tandem.

What are your ambitions? Is a production hub set up?

AJ: We filmed everything in the Bahamas where there is a sanctuary. The sharks are completely wild but they can’t be killed or fished there. Sharks are used to having encounters as humans there and don’t see them as a threat. Plimsoll has set up a production hub there with our distribution partner ITV Studios and we will work with other territories so they can make their own localised version of this format.

KP: We can now supply the safety teams, dive teams, natural history cinematography and expertise so every territory can get that high-level natural history production value. A lot of companies looking to buy this are entertainment companies who will bring their own celebrities and story producers, but what we bring is that Plimsoll natural history scale, premium approach and safety record. One of the things all the celebrities wanted to know was can we take them there safely. James Smith had just come back from filming on Everest, so we know we can do really dangerous things safely, and that’s important for buyers and potential foreign celebrities.

Has this crossover between natural history and entertainment been driven by necessity or desire? Blue-chip natural history is increasingly challenged, so are you diversifying to futureproof the company or was this just a great idea?

KP: A bit of both. We want to bring entertainment to natural history. Andrea and I have been working hard to bring the beauty of natural history into the entertainment sphere. We know in a difficult market you’ve got to have a really clear USP, and our USP is ‘naturally entertaining.’ We lean into the natural history through that prism, but our natural history colleagues are doing extraordinary work making blue-chip natural history more entertaining at a premium level. As our budgets increase while there is a squeeze on natural history it pushes us closer together and, creatively, we’re finding that super exciting and we’re in a purple patch on both sides of the company because of it. What are often seen as difficulties in the market, for Plimsoll they have created an exciting market.

How would you guys describe the health of the unscripted market at the moment?

AJ: We’re finding opportunities. It’s not easy for anybody but we’re operating in a unique space and the way we’re blending genres together takes us into a development space that is fresh territory. And in this market, there is no space for anything that’s middle-of-the-road or vanilla. Shark is a good example of something that’s very bold and audacious that a buyer can get behind.

KP: The harder market has made us work harder on our USP and being strategic on the programmes we develop. You have to go with something original and exciting. What we’re making on our slate at the moment is the most exciting we’ve done in my 12 years at the company. Yes it’s challenging, yes it’s difficult, but it’s making us work harder and, creatively, it’s really interesting.

It was said at RealScreen in January that content is no longer king, now the deal model is king. Do you agree and what does that mean for the creative process?

AJ: We still always start with the idea; we don’t start thinking how the deal would be constructed. Then we think about the idea relative to where we’re going to pitch it – we’re really specific. We have the skills in our business to put together clever deals, but we always start with an idea that we believe in and think the marketplace will respond to. In development, we’re attuned to ideas we can grow as a format with universal values that can work in different markets.

You can come up with a million ideas, the skill is deciding what to focus on. We focus on the ideas we think are sellable and commercially interesting, and we’re not ashamed to say that, because to run a business successfully in a tough market you have to think commercially as well as creatively.

What’s the three-year plan?

KP: Shark seasons two, three, four and five would be nice. But we’ve also talked a lot about ‘shark-adjacent programming.’ We’ve got a lot of ideas that celebrate the natural world but bring entertainment first and then education second. We’re excited about entertainment with a little bit of purpose. Different ways of celebrating the natural world through formats, we think that’s a real sweet spot for us – natural world and comedy, natural world and cooking, natural world and dating. To have six or seven international formats in that spot in five years’ time would be our ambition.