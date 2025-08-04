Offline Sports outlines its game plan

LA-based prodco Offline Sports is looking to capitalise on the sports doc trend with a slate of projects led by a collaboration with the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football to make a documentary series about football tournament the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Tell us about your company and the shows you’re excited about right now.

Offline Sports is a content studio at the intersection of sports and culture. Founded by Gonzalo Arias and Diego Piasek, we operate teams in Los Angeles and Latin America. This dual presence allows us to build cost-efficient production models, while maintaining storytelling’s highest standards.

We partner with directors, athletes, federations, global brands, and leading platforms to craft sports narratives that resonate. Our stories are game-born and story-led – built to move audiences, build legacy, and create impact far beyond the game.

At Offline, we believe the best idea always wins, no matter where it comes from. We’re a creatively led company grounded in the belief that stories build companies, and we approach every project with ambition and scale in mind. From concept to execution, our in-house creative and production teams work as one, ensuring a unified vision and maximum impact. Furthermore, our internal ad agency is involved from the earliest stages of development, allowing us to collaborate with brands in a fundamentally different way, helping them connect with audiences through organic, story-first integration that always prioritises authenticity and narrative integrity.

We recently launched Copa América 2024: Legacy on Disney+ and ESPN in Latin America, and within days it became the number one show on the platform across the region. The series offers a portrait of what may be the final continental tournament for legends like Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Luis Suárez, Salomón Rondón, and Enner Valencia. With exclusive access to defining moments, it captures the passion, pride, and generational weight of one of football’s most storied competitions, produced in close partnership with Conmebol.

Next up are two projects currently in post-production. Concacaf Champions Cup is a continent-spanning tournament doc unlike anything else. Shot across the US, Mexico, Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean, the series follows clubs like Messi’s Inter Miami, Cruz Azul, Vancouver Whitecaps, Tigres, Pumas, and Alajuelense (to name a few) as they navigate extreme climates, long-haul travel, and cultural complexity – across currencies, languages, and time zones. What begins as a tournament story evolves into a human narrative about resilience, identity, and unity through fútbol. We produced the series in partnership with Concacaf.

We’re also finishing Rodrigo De Paul: Living the Dream, an intimate character study of the world champion, two-time Copa América winner, and European football standout. The series goes beyond the pitch to reveal the man behind the icon, his family history, his role as a father, and the personal drive that pushes him to evolve, even after reaching the sport’s highest peak.

We have more projects in the pipeline across the Lat Am region, with a focus on Mexico and Brazil, as well as titles tied to the 2026 World Cup and new stories featuring Premier League stars, pádel, tennis, and Olympic sports.

What trends in unscripted are you looking to take advantage of currently?

We don’t chase trends, we look for stories that move us. We focus on storytellers with a clear voice and narratives that feel urgent, emotional, and worth telling. In a landscape full of shifting patterns and uncertainty, we stay grounded in our core belief: why does this story need to be told now? It’s about identifying narratives that demand to be told, and thinking boldly about how to bring them to life at the right time.

What’s working in sports docs today? And how do you cut through the noise?

Authenticity and emotional depth. Today’s audiences are highly sophisticated, they’ve seen every format and narrative arc. What cuts through is honest, character-driven storytelling with a fresh creative lens. Access matters, but so does craft. We constantly push ourselves to discover new visual voices, languages, and structures that elevate familiar sports stories into something cinematic and lasting. It’s about merging high-end creative ambition with efficient, culturally attuned production workflows.

Is it all about access, or do you need more than that?

Access is just the beginning, it opens the door. But what you do once inside is what defines the work. We believe access only becomes meaningful when paired with strong creative vision, deep trust with talent, and a story-first approach. With relationships in both Latin American fútbol and Hollywood, we’re uniquely positioned to bridge those worlds, turning proximity into lasting emotional connection. And when brands are involved, we ensure their presence feels natural, never forced.

It was said at RealScreen: ‘Content used to be king. Now the deal model is king.’ Do you agree?

We get the sentiment, but for us, content is still the royal family. Great stories are the foundation of everything we do. You can have the best model in the world, but if the story isn’t there, it would be a wasted opportunity. Our strategy is to focus on good storytelling and surround it with long-term creative and business relationships. Business models evolve, but good ideas – and the right execution – will always find a way.

How would you assess the health of the market today? What’s the reward for ‘surviving through 2025’?

To us, surviving through 2025 means staying true, while adapting to the noise. The reward, hopefully, is clarity, a reset that allows companies built on vision, originality, and conviction to rise to the top. It’s not about chasing volume, it’s about building something that lasts across markets and formats. With the efficiency and flexibility we’ve developed across our LA–Lat Am workflow, we feel well-positioned to weather volatility and keep creating ambitious work. If we’re not placing calculated bets now, when would we?

What’s the biggest challenge your company is facing right now?

So far, we’ve financed all our shows independently because we believe in the stories we’re telling, and we wanted to show the market that we (kind of) know what we’re doing. That belief has been validated by the response from both audiences and platforms. The ambition now is scaling that model: finding long-term partners who want to build with us. One-off deals and shifting mandates aren’t sustainable long-term. We’re looking for creative allies who value authorship, bold storytelling, and strategic efficiency.

Where do you want the company to be in three years?

We aspire to expand our presence in the Americas and slowly venture into Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Furthermore, we intend to leverage the unique strengths of our two-hub model, combining Hollywood relationships and production standards with Latin American ingenuity, passion, and cost efficiency. We are eager to continue expanding beyond fútbol and, with the success of our current projects in tennis, polo, and pádel, aim to expand our storytelling efforts to encompass the entire sports landscape. Moreover, we are committed to nurturing our young team, fostering creative challenges, and continuously discovering, supporting, and protecting the most compelling stories of our time.

What’s the best unscripted show you’ve seen recently that wasn’t your own?

We keep going back to timeless pieces like The Last Dance (series) and Senna (film). They’re emotionally rich, visually ambitious, and narratively precise. That’s the bar we hold ourselves to, work that endures, resonates, and defines a moment in time.