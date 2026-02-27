New Filmlance CEO champions daring stories and disciplined budgets

Recently installed as Filmlance International CEO, former Netflix exec Georgie Mathew is looking far beyond the classic Nordic crime genre and wants to take the Swedish prodco further into the world of coproduction.

In a Nordic scripted content market dominated by crime programming, Georgie Mathew, Filmlance International’s newly appointed CEO, sees potential in stories about relationships, romance and suspense without dead bodies.

“I believe there is an appetite for something else; there are many fun ways to unfold a romantic story. Add to that a comedy potential, remember our productions are usually first and foremost meant for the local Swedish market,” he tells C21.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Filmlance International is a Banijay Entertainment subsidiary whose credits include long-running series like Beck and The Sandhamn Murders, and genre-defining titles Bron/The Bridge and Ronja the Robbers Daughter. The company lured Mathew back from Netflix Nordic to fill its CEO position in Sweden last October, after Hanne Palmquist stood down.

At Netflix Nordics, Mathew was instrumental in shaping the region’s original series slate, curating a portfolio that includes Swedish titles such as comedy drama Barracuda Queens and Nordic noir series Deliver Me; Norwegian disaster miniseries La Palma; and Danish supernatural-thriller Copenhagen Cowboy. Prior to Netflix, he held senior positions at Banijay Nordic’s YellowBird, contributing to a line-up of Swedish dramas like Snow Angels and Bäckström.

Mathew took the helm at Filmlance in January, moving to the other side of the negotiating table, from commissioner to seller, at a moment when leadership and creative strategy shifts are shaping the Nordic TV and film industry in a streaming-driven market.

His appointment comes as Filmlance looks to strengthen its creative momentum and further broaden its presence in the global scripted market. Mathew’s background in Nordic content and global platforms positions the prodco to deepen international collaborations and partnerships with broadcasters and streamers.

Reviewing the company’s 2026 strategy and goals, Mathew says: “The key goals for both Nordic broadcasters, streamers and prodcos in the current climate must be to sustain our market position and budgets.”

The new CEO does not identify a production boom or a slump, as Filmlance enters the year with three titles – My Brother, a Nordic Series Script Award nominee; and comedy Popular Problems, both for SVT; and Sofia Helin-led crime drama Fallen for TV4. Alongside its long-running TV4 crime staples The Sandhamn Murders and Beck, the company also collaborates with Denmark’s DR, Germany’s ZDF, Netflix and HBO Max.

In recent news, Filmlance has seen Fallen renewed by TV4 and the show’s copro partner ZDF for a third season, while the latest Beck telefilm, In the Shadows, the 54th in the franchise, premieres on March 20 on TV4 Play Plus. There are two further instalments in production this spring, with copro partners TV4, Nordisk Film Production and ZDF, in collaboration with DR, TV2 Norway, Nordisk Film Distribution and Banijay Rights all attached.

“The market has its ups and downs. It was inflated for several years, and although remains challenged, has now stablised with a steadier level,” says Mathew.

Having previously overseen a comprehensive pipeline at Netflix, Mathew’s new role shifts to a more outward-looking approach to finding coproduction partners. The mood for such alliances has grown in throughout 2025 and into 2026 as financing show become more challenged.

“No one wants to be alone. Where it makes sense, you should seek to coproduce. It broadens the show’s horizons, but coproductions are a two-way street. When does it make sense? Start with what’s on the page, not by back-engineering a production to find money,” Mathew says.

At the TV Drama Vision conference in Göteborg last month, it was apparent that Nordic buyers still seek new and different variations of crime-based stories, but Mathew would like to explore the notion of suspense into new creative territory.

“We have some unannounced projects brewing along these lines. The market is always looking for suspense. But crime is a broad genre, not necessarily involving blue lights or the quintessential police detective on a case. You can be more fluid on where suspense comes from, maybe relationship thrillers or other genres,” Mathew says, referring to a Netflix US drama from 2020, Secrets We Keep, as a good example.

Filmlance’s Paris-based owner, Banijay Entertainment, is investing heavily in AI, and is embracing it in both the technical and creative processes. What does the Swedish subsidiary’s new CEO think of the new technology and its potential in the creative sector?

“AI is a tool to realise your creativity – not the other way around,” Mathew says. “My primary focus is getting the best people to write and produce our shows. We are not afraid of AI, and we move forward responsibly,” he says.

As Filmlance balances long-running hits with new creative experiments, Mathew’s challenge and opportunity lies in steering the company through a market that demands both stability and originality. This new phase focuses on maintaining budgets and volume while still leaving room for creativity.