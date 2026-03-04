Please wait...
Please wait...

Korea’s SBS opens new phase of Lat Am engagement

Picture of Gonzalo Larrea

Gonzalo Larrea

04-03-2026
© C21Media

×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING FEATURES

Korea's SBS opens new phase of Lat Am engagement

C21 partners with Talpa Studios on Content Europe Global Formats Pitch Competition

Reelforce to be reckoned with in vertical storytelling

Streaming wars rebooted: What's next after Paramount gazumps Netflix?

Iyanu puts African animation on the global stage

RFD Network ploughs new furrows in rural lifestyle and entertainment

Relief and dismay: US unscripted producers ponder Paramount victory

Amazon aims high with anime and APAC originals

Screen Australia invests in cultural icons and global stories

New Filmlance CEO champions daring stories and disciplined budgets

LATEST SHOWS FROM C21MARKETPLACE