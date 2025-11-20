ITV Studios sharpens its Spanish ambitions after Plano a Plano acquisition

Following ITV Studios’ surprise summer move to take a majority stake in Plano a Plano, Lisa Perrin and company founder César Benítez outline how the Spanish producer behind Valeria and Toy Boy will evolve within the UK-based global studio.

Founded in 2011, Plano a Plano had, until recently, remained as one of Spain’s last major independent producers – a fact the company was always keen to point out.

That is why it came as a surprise when, in July this year, ITV Studios announced it had acquired a majority stake in the Madrid-based outfit, known for titles including Valeria (Netflix), El Príncipe (Mediaset España), Servir y Proteger (RTVE), Ladrones: la Tiara de Santa Águeda (Disney+) and the Netflix/Atresmedia hit Toy Boy.

However, talks between the two companies had been ongoing for years, according to Lisa Perrin, MD of international production at ITV Studios. “During Covid we kept meeting, but it just wasn’t the right time for them, so we continued this long courtship until they told us they were ready to sell,” she tells C21’s Spanish-language sister publication Cveintiuno.

“We always wanted to work with them because they’re brilliant. César is hugely talented and he has an impressive team around him,” she adds, referring to Plano a Plano founder César Benítez, CEO Emilio Amaré and executive producer Álvaro Benítez.

All three remain firmly at the helm today and, according to Benítez, “very little has changed” in the wake of the acquisition. “To be honest, personally the sale hasn’t changed my day-to-day at all. We’re still doing exactly what we did before. They give us a lot of trust and freedom,” he explains.

What has changed, however, is Plano a Plano’s international reach.

The company had spent years building a coproduction arm to retain more rights over its IP. This strategy led to international coproduction Cicatriz – produced with Dopamine, Asacha Media Group and Adrenalin, and launched last year on RTVE, Prime Video and Telekom Srbija – as well as the psychological thriller Innato, set to premiere on Hulu in the US and Netflix in Spain.

“Our first objective is to maintain the level of production we have in Spain, which is very high. But while Spain is in a fascinating moment for drama; the market has only so many windows. Our growth will come from what we do outside Spain,” he says.

This is where ITV Studios’ global network becomes transformative. Plano a Plano can now tap into the studio’s international production labels and distribution muscle, enabling it to pursue projects that were previously “unviable.”

“Having ITV Studios behind us means having a very powerful backer,” he stresses.

Benítez also believes this is an ideal moment for coproduction, arguing that the streaming wars have ended with a clear winner in Netflix and that platforms are increasingly focused on retention rather than acquisition.

“Budgets have inflated and it’s impossible to make so many originals. That’s why it’s interesting for streamers to retain the IP only in their territory at a reasonable price and for the producer to finance the rest,” he says. “That benefits everyone: the industry, the platforms, the broadcasters and the producers.”

Another advantage, both Benítez and Perrin agree, is access to a scripted formats catalogue. “The adaptation of scripted formats is something we’re going to see more and more. And we have a large catalogue that we can now move in Spain,” says Perrin, pointing to the example of Italy.

There, ITV Studios-owned Cattleya adapted the BBC One drama Gold Digger for Netflix, released last year as Inganno. The adaptation performed so strongly that Netflix is already in discussions with Cattleya for further opportunities, Perrin says.

Cattleya, meanwhile, launched its Spanish arm in 2021, also set up by ITV Studios. Two years later, the group expanded further with the creation of ITV Studios Iberia, focused on unscripted.

All three now form part of ITV Studios’ Spanish footprint, a market where the company has been looking to strengthen its premium drama offering and operate with multiple labels. “In the UK and other territories, we already operate with multiple labels, both in drama and unscripted. And Spain is big enough to sustain several labels, while also benefitting from the global reach of Spanish-language content,” Perrin notes.

Beyond ITV Studios, Plano a Plano’s new phase also coincides with a strategic return to film. After more than a decade almost entirely focused on television, the company returned to the big screen with La Tregua. More films are now in development, conceived as vehicles for experienced TV directors and writers looking to transition into cinema.

“It’s our responsibility to help our people grow,” Benítez says. “And film allows us to do that and gives us a prestige that lifts everything else we produce.”

Plano a Plano will form part of the Spanish delegation in Content London. You can connect with their copros director Esther Agraso through My Content London delegates platform.