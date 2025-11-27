Inside BBC Studios’ Brutal expansion across Spain and Lat Am

A clear vision for coproduction and the potential to serve as a bridge with Latin America were among the factors that led BBC Studios to acquire Brutal Media, says Jacob de Boer, the company’s exec VP of global entertainment.

In March last year, BBC Studios (BBCS) surprised the market by acquiring Spanish producer Brutal Media, which had been building momentum with titles such as Asalto al Banco Central (Netflix), La Academia (Prime Video and 3Cat) and Bienvenidos a Edén (Netflix).

And, as Brutal founder and CEO Raimon Masllorens admits, selling the company was not originally part of the plan – until the call from BBCS came in.

With local production companies in 11 territories at the time, Spain was a key target in BBCS’s international expansion strategy. The UK production group is aiming to double the size of its business by 2027/28, using 2021 as its baseline. And with Brutal, the “match” was immediate, recalls De Boer.

“In the past five years we’ve been actively working on expanding our international footprint. And after thinking carefully about where and how we wanted to build local production, we identified Spain as a key market,” he says. “We considered growing organically and opening a local company, but after doing our due diligence and meeting several producers, it became very clear, very quickly, that Brutal was the one we wanted to work with,” he adds.

Spain, De Boer argues, has become something of an “oasis” in today’s challenging global TV landscape, with both streamers and broadcasters still commissioning actively. And with Spanish spoken by 550 million people worldwide, the acquisition made even more sense.

Since the deal closed, Brutal has already announced two new Netflix projects: the drama series El Mapa de los Anhelos and the true-crime docuseries Angi: Crimen y Mentira.

But the biggest shift for Brutal since the acquisition has come in the unscripted space. Historically focused on scripted and some factual, the company now holds the exclusive rights to BBCS’s unscripted catalogue in Spain – and has moved quickly to take advantage of it.

The producer delivered a Spanish version of The Weakest Link for Telecinco and is behind the first international adaptation of Wisdom of the Crowd, the anticipated new format from the creators of The 1% Club, also for Mediaset España’s flagship channel. “Having access to BBCS’s entertainment catalogue is a major change from what we were doing before,” says Masllorens.

Brutal also has access to BBCS’s entire scripted portfolio. According to Masllorens, the team is already identifying the titles that could best suit the Spanish market, with several projects in early development.

Another major evolution comes from Brutal’s expanding reach in the international market, at a moment when production companies across the world are shifting away from an ‘originals-first’ model toward licensing and coproduction.

“We believe coproductions and licensing are the future of scripted. Not just originals,” says Masllorens. “The market is full of production companies and streamers are reducing their originals, so it’s strategic to work more in licensing and retain rights.”

And Latin America, he argues, is central to that strategy.

Before joining BBCS, Brutal had already announced a partnership with Chilean producer Fabula, headed by the Larraín brothers, to co-develop an adaptation of Cristian Perfumo’s novel Los Crímenes del Glaciar. With BBCS now behind the company, that approach will only expand, says De Boer.

“It’s still early to talk about a Brutal Media Latin America – but who knows in the future? For now, we’re focusing on identifying specific projects to coproduce with Latin America,” he explains. “Let me be clear: our main priority is to grow in Spain. But Latin America is definitely part of our plans.”

Collaboration within the wider group is also shaping Brutal’s future – something BBCS actively encourages. “One of the goals of building an international production network is to leverage the strength of that network. Collaboration between group companies is something we actively pursue,” says De Boer.

Brutal is now fully integrated into BBCS’s global production ecosystem, taking part in regular scripted calls with sister companies across Europe and advancing conversations for a new project in Germany. “Being a genuinely global business also helps us de-risk, because some territories are doing better than others,” adds De Boer. “And Spain, right now, feels relatively easy.”